François Bloch’s stock market tips of the week

Smart, Smarter, ABB: Why our expert relies on the industrial pearl – and other stock market tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he is “excited all along the line” by ABB.

Illustration: Marco Ratschiller

The American pharmaceutical specialist Eli Lilly (LLY US) is in excellent shape on the New York Stock Exchange: +485.2% within five years is a dream result. Furthermore, everything seems to be in balance for the future: Operating profit (EBIT) should increase from 7.265 billion US dollars to 16.945 billion between 2020 and 2025. With an expected return on sales of 36.1% by 2025, under no circumstances should you sell any shares in the $434 billion stock! (Hold)

