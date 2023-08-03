You shouldn’t have August

You shouldn’t have, gifts for August births:

/// The overalls Greta Gerwig wore on the set of ‘Barbie’

/// A hat that will make only those who saw ‘successors’ laugh

/// Classic Ray Ban sunglasses (all sunglasses at Iruka Bay Super Pharm now 50% off)

/// A spezial Adidas model that turns out to be really hard to find

/// Kinfolk magazine + add her to the pre-order list for their next book

/// Something coolThe Meshein in Mesrik square (there are discounts there now. The beautiful picture of Corinne Kitzis took a picture Roni Canaan)

El Eretz Zvi / Yael Statman

Anyway, look at you.

It’s Not So Beautiful and Not Money

Opportunity, and no money,

but its we understand english

And politics gets under my skin.

Dat’s hau ai nou ai bilong.

Also, this is my favorite language.

Oh, don’t you love anyone else.

It was always about looking for the levity and the heart

(Greta Gerwig explains in one sentence the decision-making process in directing the movie ‘Barbie’, but those who really want to can find operating instructions for life here. Here is a link to the interview, just note that this is merely a superficial item and not the misrepresentation I have created here. Also there is Serious spoiler for the ending scene)

One of the blog’s favorite songs found itself in the movie ‘Barbie’:

Darkness has a hunger that’s insatiable

And lightness has a call that’s hard to hear

And I wrap my fear around me like a blanket

I sailed my ship of safety till I sank it

I’m crawling on your shores

