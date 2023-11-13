Home » A risk to health
by admin
Managing a relationship is not easy. To some people it seems almost impossible. Image: Picture Alliance

Some people are unable to have a long-lasting relationship. In the worst case, it makes them sick – and chronically lonely. Can therapy help?

Prof. Hans-Christoph Friederich, medical director of the Clinic for General Internal Medicine and Psychosomatics at Heidelberg University Hospital and specialist in psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy, discusses the different types of relationships with podcast host Lucia Schmidt, doctor and editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung have difficulty with partnerships. There are five of them, and of course the now well-known narcissist is among them. But there is also the self-sacrificing type who gets on other people’s nerves with their constant attention. Or the arguer who keeps a “debt account”. In order to break such conflictual relationship patterns, alternative behaviors must be tried out.

Lucia Schmidt

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

