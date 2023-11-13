Banilejos Enjoy the Return of the Convite After a Three-Year Hiatus Due to Covid-19

“The Banilejos celebrate the seventeenth ‘Convite Banilejo’ without rain stopping their party”

Banilejos gathered at the Pedro Henriquez Ureña University (UNPHU) this Sunday to celebrate the seventeenth “Convite Banilejo” despite the rainy weather that threatened to dampen their spirits. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event saw hundreds of Banilejos, both young and old, coming together to enjoy the traditional gastronomy and folklore that is characteristic of their town.

Luis Ney Quiterio, the president of the Alianza Banileja and the organizer of the event, expressed his joy at the successful turnout. “The banquet has been an artistic expression of the Peravia province, of the social and cultural groups that surround the town of Baní,” he said enthusiastically.

Notably, the Banilejos came from various locations in Baní, including Boca Canastas, El Sombrero, and Los Llanos. The event also recognized the Banileja diaspora in Boston, with a statuette being received by Luis Franjul, the representative of the absent Dominicans.

Franjul expressed his happiness at being able to experience the festivities once again, emphasizing that he was “enormously happy” to be a part of the celebration. The event was set to continue well into the night, promising a night of music, dance, and cultural revelry for all in attendance.

