These are the marches today Tuesday February 14 in Medellín

These are the marches today Tuesday February 14 in Medellín

Eleven calls have been made to march this Tuesday, February 14 in Medellín, called by students, bars and citizen groups.

5:00 a.m.

Community meeting of the Seine, in the La Minorista sector.

6:30 a.m.

Meeting and sit-in of higher education institutions in the Punto Cero sector.

7:30 a.m.

First student march: University of Antioquia and National University towards the Parque de las Luces.

8:00 a.m.

Second student march: Jaime Isaza Cadavid Polytechnic community. The tour begins at the institution and will move along Las Vegas Avenue to the Parque de las Luces.

8:30 a.m.

Third student march: ITM, Colegio Mayor de Antioquia, Pascual Bravo. Departure from the Robledo sector to the Parque de las Luces.

8:30 a.m.

Green March (Los Del Sur bar). It starts at Makro San Juan with arrival at Parque de las Luces.

9:00 a.m.

Citizen concentration and the teachers’ union in the Parque de las Luces.

11:00 a.m.

Citizen March from the Parque de las Luces along Avenida Oriental to the beach.

1:00 p.m.

Great citizen sit-in on Avenida Oriental with the Beach.

3:00 p.m.

Citizen march along Avenida Oriental to Parque de los Deseos. Concentration in the Park of Desires.

5:00 p.m.

Call for citizen wills in the Parque de los Deseos.

