Eleven calls have been made to march this Tuesday, February 14 in Medellín, called by students, bars and citizen groups.

5:00 a.m.

Community meeting of the Seine, in the La Minorista sector.

6:30 a.m.

Meeting and sit-in of higher education institutions in the Punto Cero sector.

7:30 a.m.

First student march: University of Antioquia and National University towards the Parque de las Luces.

8:00 a.m.

Second student march: Jaime Isaza Cadavid Polytechnic community. The tour begins at the institution and will move along Las Vegas Avenue to the Parque de las Luces.

8:30 a.m.

Third student march: ITM, Colegio Mayor de Antioquia, Pascual Bravo. Departure from the Robledo sector to the Parque de las Luces.

8:30 a.m.

Green March (Los Del Sur bar). It starts at Makro San Juan with arrival at Parque de las Luces.

9:00 a.m.

Citizen concentration and the teachers’ union in the Parque de las Luces.

11:00 a.m.

Citizen March from the Parque de las Luces along Avenida Oriental to the beach.

1:00 p.m.

Great citizen sit-in on Avenida Oriental with the Beach.

3:00 p.m.

Citizen march along Avenida Oriental to Parque de los Deseos. Concentration in the Park of Desires.

5:00 p.m.

Call for citizen wills in the Parque de los Deseos.