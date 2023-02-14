Eleven calls have been made to march this Tuesday, February 14 in Medellín, called by students, bars and citizen groups.
5:00 a.m.
Community meeting of the Seine, in the La Minorista sector.
6:30 a.m.
Meeting and sit-in of higher education institutions in the Punto Cero sector.
7:30 a.m.
First student march: University of Antioquia and National University towards the Parque de las Luces.
8:00 a.m.
Second student march: Jaime Isaza Cadavid Polytechnic community. The tour begins at the institution and will move along Las Vegas Avenue to the Parque de las Luces.
8:30 a.m.
Third student march: ITM, Colegio Mayor de Antioquia, Pascual Bravo. Departure from the Robledo sector to the Parque de las Luces.
8:30 a.m.
Green March (Los Del Sur bar). It starts at Makro San Juan with arrival at Parque de las Luces.
9:00 a.m.
Citizen concentration and the teachers’ union in the Parque de las Luces.
11:00 a.m.
Citizen March from the Parque de las Luces along Avenida Oriental to the beach.
1:00 p.m.
Great citizen sit-in on Avenida Oriental with the Beach.
3:00 p.m.
Citizen march along Avenida Oriental to Parque de los Deseos. Concentration in the Park of Desires.
5:00 p.m.
Call for citizen wills in the Parque de los Deseos.
It may interest you: Fear for marches affects commerce in the center of Medellín