A woman strangles her one-year-old son in Voghera

The drama that led to the death of little Luca in Voghera, in the Pavia area, took place in a few minutes. Her mother, Elisa Roveda, a 44-year-old employee, was alone in the case when she strangled her one-year-old son. It was her grandmother who called 112, and when she arrived at her house, he found his nephew not breathing and his mother in shock.

Little Luca’s father, a truck driver, had left the house an hour earlier to go to work. The rescuers were only able to ascertain the death of the child, while the woman was hospitalized at the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia, where she is in custody. The dynamics of the affair being investigated by the carabinieri need to be clarified.

The tragedy shook the town in the province of Pavia. The mayor of Voghera, Paola Garlaschelli, commented on social media: “We remain astonished in front of a child snatched from the life by a terrible gesture. We are waiting to hear more from the police about the tragedy that shook our city this morning For now, a thought of enormous pain and closeness to the family”.

According to the Eures database, 116 filicides have been committed in Italy in the last six years: there were nineteen in 2017, thirty in 2018 (year with the highest number), seventeen in 2019, twenty in 2020, seventeen in 2021 and thirteen l ‘Last year. Sixty-nine of the victims (59.5%) were under 14, forty-seven (40.5%) over 14. The perpetrators of the filicides were the fathers in seventy-eight cases (67.2%), the mothers in thirty-eight others (32.8%).

From Cogne to Vieste, from Castenaso to the one-year-old boy strangled in Voghera: in the last twenty years the geography of the horror of mothers who kill their little children has been tragically enriched with cases that have filled the news. Here are the most significant:

Cogne, January 2002: a 3-year-old boy, Samuele Lorenzi, is found dead at home with deep wounds. The mother, Annamaria Franzoni calls for help and claims that someone entered while she was away from the house for a moment. She was sentenced to 16 years on appeal, she served 6 years in prison and 5 under house arrest before the extinction of the sentence for good behavior. Vieste (Foggia), July 2004: a 33-year-old woman suffocates her children, a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, by covering their mouths with adhesive tape, before committing suicide in the same way. The bodies are discovered by the children’s father, a 37-year-old. Castenaso (Bologna), September 2009: a 34-year-old woman stabs her six-year-old son and her five-year-old daughter to death and then commits suicide by jumping from her balcony: she suffered from depression due to her husband’s imminent separation . Rovito (Cosenza), March 2013: a 43-year-old mother takes her 11-year-old son from school and takes him to the mountains where she slits his throat with scissors and then attempts suicide. Catania, June 2022: a 23-year-old mother reports that her 5-year-old daughter, Elena, has been kidnapped. The next day she is grilled by the police, she confesses to having killed her with a kitchen knife and has her body found in a field near her house.

