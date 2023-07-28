a working table with multidisciplinary experts set up at the Ministry of Health – breaking latest news

Births, at an all-time low in our country, can be supported by healthy lifestyles and the protection of female and male fertility over the years

The technical table for in-depth analysis of issues concerning lifestyles to promote fertility has taken office at the Ministry of Health, coordinated by Maria Rosaria Campitiello, medical director at the Cabinet offices of the Minister of Health, and by Professor Fabrizio Cerusico, clinical manager at the RAPRUI medically assisted procreation center in Rome. Among the participants Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology and Nicola Colacurci, president of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics. A correct lifestyle is essential for male and female fertility. Obviously the concept extends to the medical level at 360 degrees for the health of the person. This is why we have involved personalities with multifaceted experience and skills who all round relate to healthy and good living explains Campitiello.

According to Professor Cerusico, the commitment to find solutions to combat the falling birth rate is a necessary care task for the entire medical profession. Promoting virtuous lifestyles is the first scientific solution to help fertility in our country.

