Home Health Abba guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70. The memory of the Swedish group on social media
Health

Abba guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70. The memory of the Swedish group on social media

by admin
Abba guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70. The memory of the Swedish group on social media

By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: – Last update:

Lasse Wellander has passed away. Lo historic guitarist of Abba I had 70 years old and had been hit by a widespread cancer. To announce his disappearance, which took place on Friday 7 April, was the same Swedish group with a message on social media.


The announcement of the disappearance

Il sad announcement of the disappearance of Lasse Wellander is given by Abba on their social profiles.

And long and moving message to remember the historic guitarist, not only for his human qualitiesbut also for the artistic contribution which he gave to the band with his talent.


The message on Abba’s Facebook profile

“It is with incredible sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse fell asleep forever – it is read -. Lasse was recently stricken with widespread cancer and on Good Friday he died quietlysurrounded by the closest people”.

“Lasse was a dear friend, a funny guy and a superb guitarist. The significance of his creative input in the recording studio and his guitar work on stage was immense,” it reads.


“You have been a hub in our lives, ed it is unimaginable that we now have to live without you. We love you and miss you so much“, write the members of the band again.

The life of Lasse Wellander

Born June 18, 1952 in Nora, he started playing as a child and already at 16 he was working as a professional guitarist and producer, collaborating with various groups both in studio and live.

Throughout the 1980s, Wellander had devoted himself to publishing 7 solo album.


In 2005 he received the Albin Hagström Memorial Award from Royal Swedish Academy of Music, and also the prestigious Studioräven Award of the Union of Swedish Musicians.

Career in Abba

Lasse Wellander accompanied the Swedish music group, consisting of Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog e Anni-Frid Lyngstad especially in the tour period of the 70s and 80s.

It’s about the years the band caught up worldwide popularity, con hit come “Interlude No. 1” e “Crazy World. The guitarist was, however, also also present in “Voyage”or the album that was the occasion for a reunion in 2021.


Photo source: ANSA

See also  Ukraine, NATO sees the start of the new Moscow offensive | Moldovan President: "Kremlin plans to overthrow the government" - TGCOM

You may also like

Minister Gröhe honors participants in the World Transplant...

Apple -2.4% on Wall Street, the drop in...

“Up to three years to punish those who...

By 2030 the first vaccines against cancer, the...

Improving medical care for refugees

don’t throw them away, a natural remedy to...

Taiwan is Chinese, but Xi has other options...

«In my life I have never taken them...

QS Forums. Goodbye public health? Garattini and Nobili:...

Flu vaccinations in the BMG

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy