Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4082/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4140/2023 proposed by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl against Molise Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, vis-à-vis Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Commissioner Ad Acta for the Implementation of the Plan to Repay the Deficits of the Calabrian National Health System – PCM, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Sardinia Autonomous Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Trentino Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Province Autonomy of Bolzano, Asrem – Molise Regional Health Authority, Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Attachments:

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 4082 of 23062023.zip (ZIP 1.36 Mb)

