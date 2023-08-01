great discounts on the brand portfolio

After the previous Xiaomi Summer Sale 2, the time has already come for the popular brand to kick off another promotional initiative. On the other hand, in the summer period someone could be looking for new “technological companions”, so here’s that Summer Sale 3 is coming.

Started on 31 July 2023, the latter will continue until 09:59 on 15 August 2023. In short, you will have until Tuesday of August 15 to take advantage of the discounts made available through the official Xiaomi website, which involve all the classic types of products that are expected from the brand, whether it be smartphones or smart fans , passing through televisions and much more.

In any case, it is at the heart of the initiative a discount based on spending, as indeed often happens in these contexts. More precisely, what we refer to is a saving of 10 euros against an expense of at least 129 euros, just as there is also a saving of 15 euros against an expense of 199 euros. Exceeding the 299 euros instead, you can take advantage of a saving of 25 euros. Note, however, that all this does not apply to Redmi 12.

For the rest, clearly, net of individual offers, there are also the so-called flash roomsactive for 24 hours. In this regard, for example, the flash offer relating to the Redmi A2 smartphone is associated with the day of August 1, 2023, which is offered at a final price of 89.90 euros (instead of 119.90 euros).

