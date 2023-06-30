Abdominal diastasis: recommended exercises and those to avoid

If well performed, the workout can be a valid support for strengthening the muscles of the abdominal belt, favoring the rapprochement of the right and left rectus separated by diastasis. «The best exercises, in case of abdominal diastasis, are the front planksil abdominal vacuumil cat stretch“, explains Gianluca Puntapersonal trainer of Costanza Caracciolo.

Abdominal diastasis recommended exercises

Frontal planks

Lie on the floor, stomach down, elbows bent on forearms and palms facing down. Lift your torso and legs off the ground, keeping your toes on the ground, pressing your forearms against the floor and bending your elbows at 90 degrees. Head, shoulders and chest must be parallel to the ground, the pelvis in retroversion and the abdominal muscles well contracted.

Abdominal vacuum

Stand upright, with your legs slightly apart and your arms at your sides. Bend your torso slightly forward, inhale deeply and exhale letting all the air out. At this point, pull your belly and navel in and up, holding the position for 5-10 seconds without inhaling. When finished, relax and breathe normally.

Cat stretch

Get into a quadruped position, with your hands aligned with your shoulders and your knees with your hips. Exhale deeply, bending the back upwards and pushing the navel towards the column. Inhale bringing the pelvis in anteversion, bringing the shoulder blades together.

Exercises to avoid in case of diastasis recti

“On the contrary, if it is done badly or excessively, physical activity can also increase intra-abdominal pressure and push the rectus outwards, further aggravating the diastasis,” specifies the athletic trainer. «To be avoided, for example, are the crunch eh sit-upthat is, the classic sit-ups performed while sitting, with the arms crossed behind the neck, lifting the head and shoulder blades or the entire torso».

