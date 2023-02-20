Choosing the foods and drinks you want to take on a daily basis is a perfect way to have a healthy diet, which is also beneficial for our body. Having healthy habits and cooking particular foods is especially important for those with stomach problems and abdominal swelling. Precisely for this reason, one must try, always eating determine things, not to risk developing abdominal swelling after a more or less abundant meal. Let’s go and see some effective advice to not end up with the swollen belly and feel good every day.

Having a swollen belly after meals can be considered a real physical and aesthetic discomfort that many try to avoid and which instead occurs on various occasions, even when following a healthy diet. There can be various factors that can influence this bulk and at the base of everything there could be eating habits but also functional disorders of various types such as irritable bowel syndrome, or functional dyspepsia. Stress could also be the cause.

Abdominal swelling alert: here’s what you absolutely must not eat

Knowing which foods to avoid or how to combine them and cook them in the right way is essential to try not to weigh yourself down and therefore digest well. It is therefore advisable to follow some small anti-swelling measures before, during and after meals so as to make a difference and not feel swollen and weighed down.

People without gastrointestinal diseases and specific intolerances, the foods to which they must pay particular attention are those of the vegetable kingdom and also include various types of fruit and vegetables but also whole grains and all derivatives rich in fibres.

The vegetables that most of all increase the formation of intestinal gas are, obviously, legumes. In particular those that contain more quantities of short-chain sugars, for example we can mention borlotti beans, cannellini beans, peas and lentils. A little less to avoid are broad beans, lupins and chickpeas.