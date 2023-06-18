Accident in Casal Palocco, the possible breakthrough from the cameras: doubts about the dynamics, the black Mercedes next to the Lamborghini

The black Mercedes and the cameras. With two new elements, the investigations continue to reconstruct the dynamics of the Casal Palocco accident that cost the life of little Manuel Proietti, who died in the crash between the Lamborghini Urus driven by the youtubers of the TheBorderline channel and the Smart ForFour on which the 5-year-old years he traveled with his mother. Several witnesses claim to have seen the black Mercedes under impact. The car was intact, pulled up to the curb on the same side of the roadway the Lamborghini had come from. The hypothesis, therefore, on which the traffic police are working, is that of an involvement of the car, with a woman on board, in the accident.

The camera near the intersection

To dispel doubts, report the Republic, could be a surveillance camera, placed about 200 meters from the site of the collision, which took place in a straight line and in conditions of good visibility. Currently, the hypothesis of the police indicates that the Lamborghini arrive at high speed along via Macchia di Saponara. There are no skid marks on the asphalt. The smart, on the other hand, came from the opposite direction, and seems to have moved to the left to take the crossroads of via Archelao di Mileto. The conviction of the investigators is that the Lamborghini was traveling at more than double the 30 kilometers per hour permitted in that section.

The investigation

In addition to the certainty of the sustained speed, Matteo Di Pietro, investigated for road homicide and identified as the one who drove the SUV, also weighs the positivity to cannabinoids detected in the emergency room by blood tests immediately after the accident. But it is still to be clarified if and when the twenty-year-old youtuber had taken drugs. It would also not be excluded that Di Pietro could be heard by the investigators in the next few days. At the moment, no precautionary measures have been considered necessary for him. His home was searched and cell phones confiscated. From the videos collected during the searches, further details may emerge on what happened before and possibly after the tragedy.

Read also: