Fontana: ‘Great Lecco company returning to Serie B’ – Lombardy

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 18 – “A great feat by Lecco who returns to Serie B after 50 years! A well-deserved achievement. An incredible ride in the playoffs where they eliminated Ancona, Pordenone, Cesena and Foggia. Congratulations to the people of Lecco, to the management, to the technical staff and the players, with a special mention for the 38-year-old Franco Lepore, already a great protagonist years ago with my Varese”. Thus the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, comments on the promotion to Serie B of Lecco Calcio, who today beat Foggia 3-1 at Rigamonti Ceppi in the return match of the Serie C playoff final.



In the first leg Lecco had won 2-1. (HANDLE).

