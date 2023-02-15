Home Health Accident on the Flaminia, hit and killed by a car while crossing the road
Health

Accident on the Flaminia, hit and killed by a car while crossing the road

by admin
Accident on the Flaminia, hit and killed by a car while crossing the road



Another victim on the streets of Rome and its province. This time it was a woman who lost her life, run over on the Via Flaminia near Castelnuovo di Porto. The tragedy took place around 6:45 today, Wednesday 15 February.

On the spot, on the road leading to Rome, the personnel of the 118 and the carabinieri of Castelnuovo di Porto. Help is useless. According to what has been learned, the woman would have been hit by the car near the pedestrian crossing.

It is not yet clear whether the impact occurred right on the pedestrian crossing or nearby. Certainly while he was crossing the street. The fact is that there was nothing they could do about it. That stretch of road at via Fontana del Giglio is the scene of several accidents. Despite the requests of motorists, however, nothing has been done to ensure safety.



See also  «Emergency room index black in the morning, not even red»

You may also like

Italian study reveals weakness of one of the...

Covid, frequent organ damage. In 59% cases it...

A single dose of common antibiotic reduces the...

Bronchiolitis epidemic, no to cortisone and antibiotics. The...

Smart TV: a new era begins | It...

From Pele to Mohammed Ali: because sport icons...

“Me, overwhelmed by my result”

Care for the elderly, crises and staff shortages...

but the real cure is prevention

Effective against all variants and cheap: interferon could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy