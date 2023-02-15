Another victim on the streets of Rome and its province. This time it was a woman who lost her life, run over on the Via Flaminia near Castelnuovo di Porto. The tragedy took place around 6:45 today, Wednesday 15 February.

On the spot, on the road leading to Rome, the personnel of the 118 and the carabinieri of Castelnuovo di Porto. Help is useless. According to what has been learned, the woman would have been hit by the car near the pedestrian crossing.

It is not yet clear whether the impact occurred right on the pedestrian crossing or nearby. Certainly while he was crossing the street. The fact is that there was nothing they could do about it. That stretch of road at via Fontana del Giglio is the scene of several accidents. Despite the requests of motorists, however, nothing has been done to ensure safety.







