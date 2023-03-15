#pisa

At the XII annual congress of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation EHSF (www.ehsf.eu) held in Firenzean international assembly that brings together every year the best experts of the pathology hidradenitis suppurativa (chronic inflammation of scars with devastating effects for patients affected by it), Dr. Alessandra Michelucci, specializing in Dermatology at the University of Pisa, received the prestigious Young Investigator Award for presenting results on the management of wounds caused by this disease.

