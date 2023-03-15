weather warning

Strong wind + large-scale precipitation + “cliff-style” cooling

According to the forecast of the Provincial Meteorological Observatory, due to the joint influence of cold air and the eastward movement of the low trough, from tonight to the 16th, there will be a process of strong winds, precipitation and cooling in our province. Among them, on the night of the 15th, there was light rain or sporadic light rain in the west and south, and sleet or light snow locally in high-altitude mountainous areas in the west. On the 16th, there was light rain in most counties and cities in the province, moderate rain in the west and south, and heavy rain in some counties and cities in the south. From today night to tomorrow, most of the province’s northerly winds are 4 to 5, and gusts are 7 to 8, accompanied by blowing sand or floating dust. At the same time, affected by cold air and precipitation, our province will experience “cliffs” in the next three days “type” cooling.

Tips for safe driving in rainy and snowy weather

Speed ​​down:In rainy and snowy weather, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a safe range, because slippery roads are prone to side slips and rear-end collisions. It is recommended to keep the speed within a controllable range.

Control distance:When driving in rainy and snowy days, keep the distance between the vehicle in front and the vehicle in front more than twice the normal distance, and pay attention to the driving conditions of the vehicle in front at all times, so as to prepare for various emergency measures in advance and try to avoid losing control of the vehicle caused by sudden braking.

Ryoo:According to the rain and snow conditions and road conditions, turn on the vehicle taillights, position marker lights, low beam lights, etc. in a timely manner, so that others can see your car while seeing the road conditions clearly.

Precautions for high-speed driving in windy weather

Pay attention to maintain distance when driving

Do not follow the car too closely in windy and dusty weather, and always maintain a certain safe distance between cars to allow time to respond to emergencies; especially on dusty roads, do not follow the car to prevent the dust raised by the car in front from obstructing the line of sight and causing accidents.

Drive in the middle lane whenever possible

In the case of strong winds when driving on the expressway, try to avoid driving in the innermost lane, stay away from the middle buffer green belt or isolation fence, and drive in the middle lane as much as possible to prevent the boundary pillars in the middle buffer isolation zone from being damaged when the wind blows. Blow it down and cause an accident.

Be careful of crosswinds at high speed to prevent the vehicle from drifting

The feeling of encountering a crosswind at high speed is very obvious. The steering wheel seems to be pulled by a force, and the body will be “pushed” by the wind. In severe cases, the vehicle will deviate. When driving on a windy day, you must correctly identify the wind direction and pay attention to slowing down appropriately. When encountering a crosswind suddenly, hold the steering wheel firmly with both hands, correct it slightly against the windward direction, and gradually slow down.

Avoid special vehicles

When driving on a windy day, try to avoid large vehicles, such as overloaded, super-high, super-wide, trailers, tankers, hazardous chemicals and other special vehicles. In windy days, the drag coefficient is high, and super-high, super-long and super-wide vehicles are easily blown back and forth by the wind, and the goods on the vehicle are easily blown off, causing danger. Once you encounter special vehicles on the road, either overtake them in advance or keep a distance between them.

Special Note

When driving on the expressway, please keep in mind the 9-character tactic of “pull over the side, evacuate people, and call the police” to prevent secondary accidents. If the vehicle is in an accident or malfunctions and cannot move, it is necessary to continuously turn on the lights and hazard warning flashes to ensure safety, and place a warning sign 150 meters behind the vehicle; if the visibility is low, the distance can be further extended to 200 meters meters, prompting the vehicle behind to evade as soon as possible; at the same time, the occupants of the vehicle should evacuate to a safe area immediately, and call the police for help in time.

