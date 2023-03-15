Home World Russia-Uzbekistan agricultural product export package agreement expires on the 18th of this month, and Russia can accept the extension of the agreement for 60 days_Hangzhou Net
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-15 07:01

Xinhua News Agency (Xinhua) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on the 13th that Russia has no objection to extending the package agreement on the export of agricultural products between Russia and Ukraine for 60 days.

The agreement is scheduled to expire on the 18th of this month, and the United Nations has negotiated with relevant parties on extending the agreement. Ukraine favors an extension of 120 days.

The United Nations said that it has noticed Russia’s statement that the United Nations is committed to protecting the integrity and continuity of the agreement; since the implementation of the agreement, 24 million tons of grain have been shipped out.

In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement with the United Nations and Turkey to resume the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. The agreement is valid for 120 days and expires on November 19 of the same year. On November 17, 2022, the agreement was extended for 120 days.

The agreement aims to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports, while ensuring the unimpeded export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the Western camp of creating obstacles to Russian agricultural exports and “shamelessly buried” the agreement.

Vershinin reiterated in his statement that Russia’s export of agricultural products still faces obstacles, and the United States and other Western countries have basically not implemented sanctions exemptions for Russia’s agricultural products and fertilizers. Whether there will be “real progress” in the “normalization” of the export of Russian agricultural products.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Author: Editor: Zheng Haiyun

