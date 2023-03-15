Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index up 0.62%.

Oceanpower Securities rose by more than 38%, Quhuo rose by more than 17%, Phoenix New Media rose by more than 15%, Wanchun Medicine rose by more than 14%, and China Online rose by more than 13%. The Ninth City, Mogu Street, and Jiuzhou Pharmacy Up over 11%, Lizhi and Canaan Technology up over 10%, Fulang Group up over 9%, Yikatong Technology, Zhifu Finance up over 8%, Xiaoying Technology, Bit Mining, and Qudian up over 7%, Ucommune, Jiayin Jinke, Puyi Fortune, Yunji, Research Control Technology, Burning Rock Medicine, etc. rose by more than 6%.

Kuke Music fell by more than 15%, Secoo fell by more than 12%, Infobird Software fell by more than 11%, Dingdong Shopping,ORGSeed industry, Novartis furniture,golden sunEducation, Dane Technology fell by more than 9%, Gaotu, Nenglian Smart Electric fell by more than 8%, Haiyin Wealth Management, Yihang fell by more than 7%, Juhao Mall, ejia Express, Together Education, Dada Group, Small irobotQilian International fell more than 6%.

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, the Dow rose more than 300 points, led by the banking sector. Data showed that U.S. CPI was in line with expectations in February. Nomura and Deutsche Bank predict that the Fed will cut interest rates. After the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, investors are concerned about whether the risks in the banking industry will spread.

The Dow rose 336.26 points, or 1.06%, to 32155.40; the Nasdaq rose 239.31 points, or 2.14%, to 11428.15; the S&P 500 rose 64.80 points, or 1.68%, to 3920.56.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

List of stocks leading the decline:

