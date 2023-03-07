Home World “Here’s what I really said to Mourinho.” But there is a doubt PHOTO
"Here's what I really said to Mourinho." But there is a doubt PHOTO

“Here’s what I really said to Mourinho.” But there is a doubt PHOTO

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 1:13 pm

What the fourth man from Cremonese-Roma really said to José Mourinho to make him angry? Hyenas, broadcast tonight on Italia 1, are trying to reconstruct what happened. Meanwhile, first of all, Filippo Roma submits the filming of that excited moment to Giuliano Callegari, a deaf boy expert in lip-reading. The envoy then asks the fourth man for confirmation Serra who, for the first time, will give his version of the facts. Will these exclusive statements be useful for the decision that the FIGC Appeal Sports Court will have to take in the next hearing on Friday 10 March, which will have to decide on the disqualification that temporarily suspended Josè Mourinho?

Serra, the first words on TV and lip reading

The Hyenas are together with the lip-reading expert Giuliano Callegari, who in life is deaf, therefore, knows well what he is talking about: “In this video I explain what happened between the two, I made a very careful analysis – says Giuliano turning to the TV cameras -. Sterra is turned away and it is not clear what he is saying but Mourinho replies: «But I talk to them», he is referring to the Roma players on the pitch. This is the moment in which Serra says to Mourinho «Everyone is fucking with you… go home, go home». Mourinho, meanwhile, is answering him in turn: «Are you going home?». Serra talks to him again but his back is turned so Mourinho, baffled, replies “Are you out?” At this point Mourinho says to Serra: «But you talk to me about education, right? Do you have to talk about education with me? Nice education. What about respect? Education with me? Are you talking about education with me?’ At this moment someone from Roma arrives to stop Mourinho.” Filippo Roma asks him if he has noticed anything else: “We observe the gestures very much, the fact that Serra has his hands in his pockets towards Mourinho is already a lack of respect, it’s a challenge, he treats him like any other person”.

Serra’s words to Le Iene

Having listened to Giuliano Callegari’s reconstruction, the correspondent tries to ask referee Serra to account directly, who however denies everything:I didn’t say those words there.” “She denies having said those words there?” the envoy asks him. “Yes”, replies the referee. “Are you sure, are you sure? – continues Filippo Roma – Because we’ve done a lip-reading and something comes out. Does she not remember saying, for example «Everyone takes you for the f**k… go home, go home»?I didn’t say that, actually, I said something else. I said: you are turning the stadium against you. Go to the area, go to the area.” But then why would Mourinho be so angry?”. But Serra does not answer this last question. Assuming the referee’s version, the correspondent wonders: what does the fourth official care if Mourinho puts the stadium against him? Then he submits the alleged phrase “go to the area, go to the area” to the lip expert again, asking him if it is possible that Serra pronounced those words. “It can’t be area, absolutely not. You can see very well the s of home, home, he said go home”. Who will the FIGC Court of Appeal prove right, which will have to decide on the suspended disqualification of Josè Mourinho?

