Explosion over the Kremlin

The author is an American historian

It looked very dramatic. The images show two drones and one small explosion above the tower of one of the Kremlin buildings. Without providing any evidence or giving any reason why such a thing could be true, the Russian authorities blamed Ukraine and claimed that it was an assassination attempt aimed at Vladimir Putin.

The Russians lied about every major event in this war and always presented themselves and their president as its victims. So we can legitimately doubt even what they say about the latest incident.

Everything is heading towards Russia

Ukrainian authorities deny having anything to do with the drones over the Kremlin. They would have nothing to gain by such an operation, but could lose a great deal. Their allies are already denying them some weapons on the grounds that they could use them to attack Moscow. Thus, such a significant Ukrainian attack would already harm Kyiv by making it less likely to get the weapons it needs to win the war and stop the killing in its own country. The question of Ukrainian motivation brings us back to the Russians.

But even if the Ukrainians lied and misjudged their interests: could they even send a drone over the Kremlin? It seems unlikely. Moscow is surrounded by air defenses, and the Kremlin is probably the area that is most carefully protected. So this would indicate that the people who sent the drones over the Kremlin were the same people who were in charge of air defense. So even questions about Ukrainian capabilities lead us back to the Russians.

But let’s push the logic even further. Let’s assume that the Ukrainians lie, do not understand their own interests and have the ability to conduct operations even in Moscow. But even if all this were true, would a Ukrainian special team then go to such lengths and reveal their existence by attacking a symbolic but operationally meaningless target – the flag tower on top of the building?