Home » Acne and atopic dermatitis: A study reveals incidence and management
Health

Acne and atopic dermatitis: A study reveals incidence and management

by admin
Acne and atopic dermatitis: A study reveals incidence and management

Home
Medicine

A group of researchers from different countries conducted a study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

L’acne represents the most common side effect seen with upadacitinib treatment in patients with Atopic dermatitis moderate to severe. A group of researchers from different countries conducted a study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, with the aim of evaluating the incidence of acne as a side effect related to upadacitinib treatment.

The study adopted an integrated post hoc analysis of three randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III studies involving the use of upadacitinib alone in two studies or in combination with topical corticosteroids in another study. The data analyzed covered a 16-week placebo-controlled treatment period.

The results showed that during the 16 weeks of treatment, acne occurred in 9.8% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg, 15.2% of patients treated with upadacitinib 30 mg and only 2.2%, respectively. % of patients treated with placebo.

Most of the acne cases found during the study were mild or moderate in severity, and only two patients discontinued treatment due to moderate acne. In addition, acne was more frequent in younger, non-white female patients.

Overall, 40.5% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 46.6% of those treated with upadacitinib 30 mg did not require any intervention to manage treatment-related acne. In the remaining cases, the acne was managed with topical therapies such as antibiotics, benzoyl peroxide and retinoids. Fortunately, acne had no negative impact on patient-reported outcomes.

The conclusions of the analysis indicated that acne associated with treatment with upadacitinib for atopic dermatitis is generally mild to moderate in severity and can be managed effectively with topical therapies or without any specific intervention.

See also  Meloni and the "opossum strategy" on the Mes. The majority deserts but drifts, tensions on the right

However, the investigators pointed out some limitations of the study, including the short duration of the observation and the small sample size of the patients considered. These results provide valuable information on the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in the treatment of atopic dermatitis, but further studies may be needed to further understand this side effect and confirm the results obtained.

Diet and Acne: Is the Link Myth or Truth?

You may also like

The FEI Jumping European Championship Milano 2023 was...

Emilia-Romagna ready to start with the reorganization of...

Unlock the Power of Rosemary and Aloe for...

Baby diapers: 10 tips to prevent irritation in...

The Secrets of the Blue Zones: Exploring the...

Aarsmed Srl / Ministry of Health

an experimental new drug slows down the disease...

The Hidden Danger Lurking in Your Fish: Which...

La Russa junior, identified the deejay friend who...

the coconut one keeps the bugs away

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy