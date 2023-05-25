Acne, natural remedies to prevent and treat it

Acne isn’t just a skin imperfection and isn’t linked solely to young age, so fighting it can be difficult.

When it comes to acne, one always imagines a typically youthful characteristic of a skin that tends to be imperfect and with many impurities. Sure, hormonal changes are at the root of this problem, but by no means are they the one and only reason. In fact, it may happen that many people are never able to eradicate this condition over time, having to come back to deal with it even in adulthood.

Although many do not pay attention to their face full of impurities, there are really many people who suffer from their ‘imperfection’, trying to do the impossible to remove it. If we told you that Are there any valid natural remedies useful to solve this nasty problem?

Acne: what it is and how to treat it naturally

Acne is not simply the appearance of some zit o black spot, it is a more complex condition that can also leave indelible marks on the skin. There are pharmacological remedies and special therapies to be agreed with the specialist, this is obvious. There are, however, also natural solutions that bring an enormous benefit in the course and development of the manifestations.

These problems are always characterized when there is one excessive production of sebum, the glands that deal with the regulation therefore do not work properly, temporarily or permanently. This leads to pimples typically on the face but also in other areas of the body. Face, forehead, cheeks, chin and also chest, back and shoulders are the most affected areas, respectively in the men how much in donne. People predisposed on a hormonal basis or high stress can certainly have a greater impact, otherwise it can be a temporary period and the conditions tend to disappear naturally with age.

The important thing is do not touch, press, crush pimples because the situation can get worse, infections can be triggered and everything becomes much more serious from a physical but also aesthetic point of view. Natural remedies are valid allies because they have no repercussions, they are not dangerous and therefore can always be used without limits. One of the best remedies for acne is l’aceto is the body which can be used to wash your face before going to sleep. In fact, it has tightening and regulatory capabilities, it soothes infection and inflammation. Not other types, only the apple one, otherwise you risk doing worse.

Another solution is the vitamin C, a varied and well-balanced diet helps a lot. In particular this vitamin which is contained in oranges, lemons, tangerines, is a valid ally. In addition to eating fruit, it is also important to use these products directly for local application, you can make a simple compress a day. Also the essential oils they are very valid especially for itching and redness, among these the tea tree is truly excellent. Be careful not to apply products that risk aggravating the situation by not allowing the skin to breathe, such as masks, lotions and the like.