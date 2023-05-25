Shaanxi starts construction of first fully automatic hydrogen fuel cell production line – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhuanet, Xi’an, May 25th (Reporter Shao Rui) “Qinchuangyuan·Hydrogen Bay-Hydrogen Energy Industry Two-chain Integration Science and Technology Innovation Zone” was officially unveiled on the 24th in the Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Industrial Park of Jinghe New City, Xixian New District, Shaanxi , Shaanxi’s first fully automatic hydrogen fuel cell production line started construction in the park on the same day. The project will help Shaanxi’s hydrogen energy industry extend and supplement the chain.

According to reports, the first phase of the project has an investment of 50 million yuan. It is expected to be completed and put into operation at the end of September this year. Used in new energy vehicles and combined heat and power systems.

The fully automatic hydrogen fuel cell production line started this time was jointly developed by Shaanxi Xuqiangrui Clean Energy Co., Ltd., Xi’an Jiaotong University, and Beijing Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd. The project party will also plan to build a hydrogen fuel cell R&D innovation center, a hydrogen energy testing center, and an industrial incubation center on the basis of the production line.

Tao Wenquan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, professor of the School of Energy and Dynamics of Xi’an Jiaotong University, and doctoral supervisor, said at the unveiling ceremony that the expert team will further rely on the resource agglomeration advantages of Qinhuangdao’s innovation-driven platform and the industrial supporting advantages of Xixian New District to strengthen cooperation with enterprises in the province and Jinghe New City. Cooperation in technological breakthroughs, application of achievements, R&D and production, equipment manufacturing, operation services and human resources, etc., to build a full hydrogen energy industrial chain ecology integrating “production-storage-addition-use” and “production-university-research”. (over)