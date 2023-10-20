Home » Action plan for diverse inclusive barrier-free healthcare
Health

Action plan for diverse inclusive barrier-free healthcare

by admin

The Federal Ministry of Health will initiate a written participation procedure immediately after the kick-off event. This invites stakeholders in the areas of diversity, inclusion and accessibility to participate in the creation of the action plan. After evaluating the written participation process, the first technical discussions will be held with representatives of the organizations and associations in spring 2024 in order to identify realistic and implementable goals and measures in a participatory process. The goal is to develop the action plan by summer 2024.

See also  With the lockdown, the ability to perceive time has decreased - Lifestyles

You may also like

Vögel Clinics and Criton Salud Form Strategic Alliance...

AUSL Modena – ‘Hands for life’, the ‘chain...

The Mediterranean Diet: A Potential Solution for Alleviating...

Strengthen your immune system in autumn | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Novartis Launches Comprehensive Guides for Breast Cancer Patients:...

Influenza season 2023-24, RespiVirNet operational protocol

Continued Decline of Covid in Italy: Decrease in...

World Stroke Day on October 29th / Many...

New Study Reveals Potential Treatment Target for Inflammation...

General meeting of PEG eG: The members support...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy