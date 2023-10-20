Action plan for diverse inclusive barrier-free healthcare

The Federal Ministry of Health will initiate a written participation procedure immediately after the kick-off event. This invites stakeholders in the areas of diversity, inclusion and accessibility to participate in the creation of the action plan. After evaluating the written participation process, the first technical discussions will be held with representatives of the organizations and associations in spring 2024 in order to identify realistic and implementable goals and measures in a participatory process. The goal is to develop the action plan by summer 2024.

