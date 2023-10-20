This is how Hezbollah finances itself

Where does the money for this come from? “Hezbollah’s financial apparatus is very professional,” explains Michael Bauer, office manager of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Lebanon. Hezbollah would know that it can only exist sustainably if it is able to develop permanent sources of financing. Because it needs this for its militia as well as for political work and to buy followers, especially in Lebanon, says Bauer: “The organization is also active in the financial sector there and generates income with its own financial institution Al Qard Al Hassan, for example from transfers from Lebanese abroad, so-called remittances, currency exchanges and so on.” The organization is very well able to “deal with the cash economy in Lebanon.”

Share this: Facebook

X

