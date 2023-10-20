Duško Ivanović on Majko Tobi and the triples of Zvezda | Sports

The Zvezda coach had to listen carefully to what he was asked in Italy.

“Congratulations to Virtus. He played well, as we expected him to play. A big difference for us and more important is our three-point shooting in the first 20 points (1/14). We fought until the end, I’m happy for my team , but I have to say that my players fought as hard as they could”.

When asked if the absence of center Majko Tobi affected Zvezda’s poor three-point shooting and how he could help the team, Ivanovic answered with a smile. “Mike Tobey has nothing to do with our three-point shooting. I really don’t understand your question,” Ivanovic said and laughed. That was the end of the conference.

Mike Tobi did not play against Virtus, and in the first three appearances in the Euroleague, he had negligible performance and minutes. He spent 10 minutes per match on the floor and scored only one basket, against Žalgiris. He didn’t make a name for himself in shooting either, because he shot 0/3 three-pointers against Asvel.

Zvezda returns to Belgrade to prepare for the match against FMP on Monday in Železnik, at the start of the week in which the first “eternal derby” will be played within the Euroleague. The host in Stark Arena will be Partizan, and according to information from MONDA, Zvezda fans will also be in the hall.

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

