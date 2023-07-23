Actions Before and After Meals to Aid Weight Loss: Expert Tips Revealed

Title: Little-known Tricks to Lose Weight Before or After Meals, According to Expert

Doctor and founder of "NutritionFacts.org" shares scientifically backed actions for effective weight loss

In the quest for weight loss, there are often small actions that can make a big difference. Renowned doctor and founder of “NutritionFacts.org,” Michael Greger, has outlined some actions that, if practiced regularly, can lead to tangible results. These measures are backed by scientifically proven studies and have been reported in an article published in the New York Times.

The key to successful weight loss, according to Greger, lies in adopting the correct diet, which includes a balanced intake of cereals, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Building on this foundation, here are some tricks that can be incorporated before or after each meal to aid weight loss.

1. Hydrate with Water: Before sitting down at the table, make a habit of drinking two glasses of fresh water. This simple action can boost metabolism as the body works to bring the water to body temperature.

2. Start with an Apple: It may seem counterintuitive, but beginning a meal, particularly if it consists of pasta, with an apple can help reduce calorie intake. The water content in apples and other water-rich foods, such as light salads or vegetable-based soups, can help create a sense of fullness.

3. Add Vinegar: Greger suggests using two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to season food, as it helps stabilize blood sugar levels. This can make a meal feel lighter and less heavy on the stomach.

4. Avoid Distractions: Eating without distractions, such as watching TV or using smartphones, can help prevent overeating. Dr. Greger emphasizes that being present and mindful at the table reduces the tendency to consume more calories than necessary.

5. Eat Slowly: Rushing through meals can be detrimental to weight loss efforts. Greger advises spending at least 20 minutes on each meal, allowing enough time for satiety signals to regulate. Taking smaller bites and chewing food thoroughly contribute to the feeling of fullness and satisfaction.

While these actions may appear simple, incorporating them into daily routines can bring about significant changes. It is crucial to remember that weight loss is a gradual process and requires a holistic approach. By combining these tricks with a well-balanced diet and regular physical activity, individuals can improve their chances of achieving their weight loss goals.

Remember, losing weight is not about quick fixes or magical solutions; instead, it is about making sustainable lifestyle changes. By adopting these small actions before or after each meal, individuals can take control of their weight and overall health.

