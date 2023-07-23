Home » Denied rent in Pavia, ‘discriminated by skin colour’ – News
News

Denied rent in Pavia, ‘discriminated by skin colour’ – News

by admin
Denied rent in Pavia, ‘discriminated by skin colour’ – News

He responded to an online advertisement for a room to rent (300 euros a month) in a two-story four-room apartment in the scientific institutes area of ​​Pavia. But the answer was negative. Menin Hubert Don, 26, a bioengineering student at the University of Pavia and athlete of the “Cento Torri” athletics club, is convinced that the no received hides a racial prejudice. The case was reported today by the newspaper “La Provincia Pavese”.

“The tenant who had published the ad told me that he prefers to look for an Italian boy: it is the preferred choice for all the members of the house – explains Don -. Too bad that I have had Italian citizenship since last September. More than a question of documents, I felt discriminated against because of the color of my skin”.

The young man is very sorry: “In 22 years of living in Italy I have felt the lashings of discrimination, but I have never received such racist treatment. It was enough to say that the room was already rented, I would have accepted it more easily. This hurt me: I replied to the message saying that I am Italian, I am a working student and that I don’t live with racists”.

The tenant who posted the announcement replied in a chat: “From your name I didn’t think you were Italian, it seems normal to me. We live with a foreigner and we are fine, especially me who shares the floor with him. But since he is learning Italian, he would like a roommate to talk to every day”.

The “Cento Torri” athletics club expressed solidarity with Don: “Hubert is an athlete who is part of our family – explained the president Franco Corona -. We are in solidarity with him given the discrimination he suffered. What happened was unpleasant “.

See also  Welcome to the series of press conferences on the theme of "Extraordinary Decade" in Heilongjiang Province at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Ecology｜Make every effort to promote the rectification of feedback from the central ecological and environmental protection inspectors

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

It is not possible to challenge the mobilization...

9 dead and more than 30 injured after...

China’s Import and Export Surpasses 20 Trillion Yuan...

They risk drowning in the Po, saved by...

A first in history! Mabel in Times Square...

Peak and plate in Medellín Monday, July 24,...

Tragic quarrel in Verona, murder-suicide between brothers –...

Domestic quarrel: 1 dead

Back! The 40s return to Colombian radio

Crippling Floods Inundate Shanghai, Turning Streets into Rivers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy