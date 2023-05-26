Actor Adnan Maral collects donations for colon cancer patients

Adnan Maral is also committed to colon cancer screening for personal reasons: “Of course I’ve been to the screening myself! Unfortunately, my wife Franziska’s family was already affected, so I know how important an early bowel check is. This is simply a great offer from the health insurance companies, a deal for life. However, anyone who is ill and suffers financially from it receives money from the patient aid colon cancer. I am very happy to support this charity.”

Yesterday’s welcome evening was attended by actor and testimonial from the Felix Burda Foundation Adnan Maral (WaPo Elbe, Turkish for Beginners, Faraway). In this year’s advertising campaign “The deal of your life” for colon cancer month in March, Maral and Simon Licht staged the intestinal check in a musically amusing way. Yesterday he supported the donation campaign of Pferd International Munich.

70,000 visitors at the Pferd International Munich: The foundation did not miss this large audience in the immediate vicinity of the Felix Burda Foundation and placed its largest intestine model in Europe on the grounds of the largest horse festival in southern Germany. 2000 euros were also collected for colon cancer patients in need.

The 2000 Euro donation proceeds from the Welcome Evening, earned at the roulette tables of the Bavarian casinos, went to patientenhilfe darmkrebs, the hardship fund of the Felix Burda Foundation. Colorectal cancer patients who are in financial distress as a result of their cancer can get quick help on their account here. A relief for those affected and their families, who often have to suffer financial worries in addition to the psychological stress and the struggle for life and death.

The gut model on the exhibition square with a view of the riding stadium is an eye-catcher and a magnet for the public.

Even if many visitors were surprised at first that it is not a horse casing. In the original, however, at around 30 meters it would actually be 10 meters longer than the inflatable intestine of the Felix Burda Foundation. This walk-in model is rented by companies throughout Europe to provide clear information about the benefits of this examination as part of company colorectal cancer screening.

The gut model has already had a number of curious uses – from Tel Aviv’s city beach at 40 degrees, to the largest shopping center in Iceland and the helipad of a clinic.

For the first time a horse ran through the intestines!

With Sasou, a four-year-old Cremello, actress and horse trainer Kenzie Dysli (known from the movie “Ostwind” and “VOX – Die Pferdeprofis”) – coordinated by PR agent Phoebe Rocchi – brought the perfect horse model into the intestinal model.

“The once-in-a-lifetime moment for Adnan and me,” confirms Marketing Manager Carsten Frederik Buchert of the experience. “I had my doubts as to whether Sasou would trott into this huge tube at all. But he was so relaxed that if we had put a white coat on him, he would probably have started the colonoscopy,” said the office manager of the Felix Burda Foundation jokingly.

Phoebe Rocchi (Rocchi PR) organized the animal photo call with Adnan Maral, horse Sasou, trainer Kenzie Dysli and Marketing Director Carsten Frederik Buchert from the Felix Burda Foundation.

The intestinal model at the Pferd International Munich was made possible with the kind support of the gastrointestinal doctors of the professional association of resident gastroenterologists (bng).

