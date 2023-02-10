Finance the acute myeloid leukemia research it is crucial to improve the treatment of this rare blood cancer, which however represents 20% of all leukemias in children. From February 13 to 19 to support Umberto Veronesi Foundation just send an SMS from a mobile phone or call from a landline to 45598.

Rresearch against acute myeloid leukemia: all the centers involved

Proceeds from the fundraiser will finance the search for cures for leukemia acute myeloid. In particular, it will support a research and development project for innovative therapies financed by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. The project will last five years. The reference center will be the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. The centralized diagnostic laboratory of the Oncohaematological Clinic of Padua, the Department of Experimental Oncology of the European Institute of Oncology of Milan and the Department of Leukemia of the MD Anderson Cancer Center will participate in the research. in the United States.

What is acute myeloid leukemia?

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rare blood cancer. It is formed in stem cells found in the bone marrow and then develops and spreads rapidly throughout the body. In Italy there are about 70 new diagnoses a year in the age group between 0 and 18 years. Experts do not yet fully understand this tumor both from a genetic and from a molecular point of view. There are currently no effective treatments in its relapsed and refractory forms to conventional drugs.

Research against acute myeloid leukemia: it will allow the experimentation of gene therapy

This is why supporting this project is essential. It will allow the start of the first clinical trial in Europe of gene therapy with CAR-Natural Killer cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia that has relapsed or is resistant to conventional care.

For children and young people affected by this disease, developing these treatments represents a hope of healing and growing up. With a text message from a mobile phone or a call from a landline to 45598, from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 February, it is possible to help the Umberto Veronesi Foundation to guarantee them the best therapies and have the opportunity to grow up and be able to make their dreams come true .

