Addressing the Lack of Doctors in Rural Areas: Recommendations and Proposed Solutions

Title: Alleviating the Lack of Doctors in Rural Areas: Recommendations by Young Doctors

Addressing the shortage of doctors in rural areas has become a significant concern for the General Council of Physicians (CGCOM). To tackle this issue, the organization’s national section of young doctors conducted a comprehensive survey among provincial members and prepared a report highlighting potential solutions and recommendations for public policies.

One of the proposals emphasized in the report is the need to facilitate the entry of students from underprivileged areas into Medical schools. The young doctors believe that individuals with personal roots in rural areas should be given priority, as they are more likely to return to and serve those communities after completing their medical training. However, they acknowledged that students from rural schools often face challenges in achieving higher grades, which are required for admission to Medical school. Therefore, improving and reinforcing education, as well as addressing educational injustices, is seen as a positive step towards increasing access to Health Sciences education.

The CGCOM report also suggests implementing incentive policies for higher health studies in areas with limited medical coverage. By encouraging citizens from these areas to pursue medical careers, it is hoped that they will return to their hometowns to contribute to healthcare services after completing their studies.

To further alleviate the shortage of doctors in rural areas, the report emphasizes the importance of providing theoretical training in Rural Medicine during the medical degree and specialized sanitary training. The inclusion of practical experiences in areas with limited coverage is also encouraged.

During the residency period, the report highlights the importance of offering economic incentives to young specialists and professionals. Additionally, access to research opportunities should be made more accessible for doctors in rural practice. However, the report suggests that the most impactful measures can be taken during the early years of specialization and throughout a doctor’s professional career.

The CGCOM recommends a series of measures, including offering long-term contracts to specialists, increasing the scale for time worked in underserved areas to improve job prospects, promoting flexible work arrangements, providing housing and mobility benefits, enhancing training opportunities in rural areas, encouraging economic and social investments, providing tax advantages, and ensuring adequate human resource planning within the National Health System (SNS).

