“Total blood”, the most twisted and punk face of Belako

After surprising us a few weeks ago with “White Lies”, Belako are back with one of their most twisted and punk songs at the same time, to which is added that it is the first time they have sung in Spanish. The song takes the group to other worlds that they had not previously been to. The theme has been produced by Joshua Billelabeitia, guitarist of the band, in a studio in the mountains of Navarra with analog tapes. An outburst of punk rage in Spanish, ideal as a second preview of “I keep watering”that we will be able to listen to the full September 8th.

Pre-order is now available “I keep watering” through their website (www.belakoband.com), FNAC, El Corte Inglés and Amazon. Those who buy the album in this way will receive, in addition to the disc, instructions to see the group performing all the songs on the disc in an immersive environment from virtual reality devices (Meta Quest) or Android mobile/tablet.

On the other hand, the group has added many more dates to its tour. The next dates of Belako on the peninsula will be held in Madrid (July 8, Mad Cool), Santo Domingo de la Cauldron (July 14, Rockland Festivai), Benicàssim (July 16, FIB), Granada (August 5, Benarock), Miranda de Ebro (September 1, Ebrovision), Donostia ( Sept. 8, Boga Boga Festibala), Menorca (Sept. 22, Cranc Festival), Almagro (Sept. 23, Impossible Sound), Oviedo (Oct. 5, The Wild), Bilbao (Oct. 13, Kafe Antzokia), Ordizia (Oct. 21, Ordiziarock ). November, Confetti), Valencia (November 10, 16 Tons), Castellon (November 11, Terra), Badalona (November 24, Estraperlo), Seville (December 8, Room La2), Granada (December 9, Ground Floor), Cordoba ( December 10, Hangar), Vigo (December 15, Mondo Club), Valladolid (December 16, Porta Caeli) and more dates that will be added.