Addressing Workplace Violence and its Impact on Women in Mexico: Data, Laws, and Solutions

Workplace violence against women in Mexico is a concerning issue that is impacting the physical and emotional health of millions of female workers. The National Survey on the Dynamics of Relationships in Homes (ENDIREH) 2021 of the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI) revealed that 27.9% of women have experienced some form of violence throughout their working lives, with 18.1% experiencing workplace discrimination.

Fortunately, the country has laws in place to address this issue, such as NOM-035, which aims to identify and mitigate the psychosocial risks that can lead to occupational danger. Companies have also begun to focus on the well-being of their employees, with 82% considering employee health as a fundamental concern.

In addition to workplace violence, women also face financial obstacles that impact their overall well-being. Lack of financial education can limit their ability to make informed decisions about saving, investing, and financial planning.

To address these challenges, it is important to take measures such as creating safe spaces and establishing policies to combat violent behaviors, promoting equitable leadership, implementing financial education programs, and promoting more women in management positions.

The impact of workplace violence and financial obstacles on women’s well-being is a critical issue that requires attention and action from both companies and policymakers in Mexico.

