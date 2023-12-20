Home » Bengal tiger that killed Indian farmer captured after 10-day manhunt
Bengal tiger that killed Indian farmer captured after 10-day manhunt

After a ten-day search, a Bengal tiger has been captured in southern India after allegedly killing a farmer. The approximately 13-year-old animal fell into one of the cage traps set up at a coffee plantation in Wayanad district of Kerala state. Local media reported this on Monday evening, referring to the forest department.

The animal is now being taken to a tiger reserve. Residents protested the decision and demanded that the tiger be killed. They fear that the tiger will be released back into the area over time.

The farmer’s remains were found on December 9. A large contingent of sharpshooters, veterinarians, trackers and forest rangers took part in the search for the predator. Two elephants specially trained for forestry work were also deployed.

The Bengal tiger, also known as the Royal Bengal tiger, is an endangered species and the national animal of India. Because the tigers are protected, they can only be killed if they have been officially classified as “man-eaters” in advance. India’s approximately 3,100 tigers make up more than 75 percent of the global tiger population. Many of them live in national parks bordering agricultural areas. This repeatedly leads to conflicts between humans and animals.

