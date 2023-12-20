Antwerp police tow two luxury cars: woman had 256,000 euros in unpaid fines outstanding (Antwerp)

© pza

The Antwerp police had two luxury cars towed this weekend. The driver of a gold-colored Mercedes turned out to have no less than 256,000 euros in fines, while the driver of a green Lamborghini was driving under the influence of cocaine.

Last weekend an action took place in which the Antwerp police, together with customs, carried out specific checks on people linked to the drug environment. They ended up with a gold-colored Mercedes with a personalized license plate. The woman in whose name the Mercedes was registered turned out to have no less than 256,000 euros in fines outstanding.

During the action, three other cars were towed because their owners were unable or unwilling to pay their fines. This involved more modest outstanding amounts. Another three did pay their fines, amounting to 9,400 euros in collections.

Green Lamborghini

On Sunday morning, the Antwerp police also towed a green Lamborghini with a German license plate in Hoboken. The driver was pulled over after several calls about dangerous driving. The 19-year-old driver was unable to produce a rental contract or proof of insurance and also tested positive for cocaine use. His car and driver’s license were confiscated.

Despite his young age, it was not the first time that the young man was caught driving under the influence. Earlier in the weekend he had also been fined for anti-social driving.

