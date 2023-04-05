Home Health Adhd, is there a link between attention deficit disorder and the microbiome?
Health

Adhd, is there a link between attention deficit disorder and the microbiome?

by admin

Can the microbial composition of the gut cause attention deficit disorder in a child? The gut is said to be the second brain. And there is mounting evidence that the microbiome-brain axis does indeed play a role in the development of psychiatric disorders. Several scientific studies have already found links between an inefficient bacterial flora and a greater susceptibility to ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, depression and schizophrenia.

See also  Nausea and dizziness as well as pain in the abdomen could hide these insidious pathologies to be found immediately

You may also like

“He’s in intensive care” – breaking latest news

“He’s in intensive care” – breaking latest news

High blood pressure can start in childhood

Metabolic diseases on the rise in the world....

Bundestag passes law establishing a transplant register

Fusion Target, the project that studies gene fusions...

Chair exercises for buttocks, abs and arms. The...

Cancer counseling centers – support and concrete help...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky in Poland, Macron...

Current physician consensus: “The more individualized the irritable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy