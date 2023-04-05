In addition to dropping the Chaos Dwarven Forge DLC on April 13, Total War: Warhammer III also offers players a piece of free content called the Mirror of Madness.

Mirrors of Madness, available immediately after launch on the game’s Steam page, brings two new Tzeentch-themed modes to Total War: Warhammer III. The first mode, Test of Fate, puts you in the role of the newly ascended Daemon Prince of Zeenki, who is on his way to the realms of madness to confront Kairos, the Weaver of Fate.

After four infamous battles in the Warhammer universe, Trials of Fate basically boils down to Horde mode, where you end up overwhelmed, but if your score is high enough, you’ll get some new gear to get a Lord Zeenki of the Demon Prince.

Infinity Portal is the next mod, and it basically allows you to run wild with combat customization. You can make the units bigger or smaller, add enough blood to flood Horn’s field, or simply increase the amount of explosions to look like an early-screen Oppenheimer.

What would you try first in Mirror of Madness?