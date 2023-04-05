One of the most representative images of the pandemic in the city is that of the long lines of people outside the pharmacies to undergo a swab, of the cars that reached via Mentana from the hospital. Today those days seem really distant and they certainly are in numbers.

So much so that the Municipal Center for Rapid Tampons in via San Giuseppe, created thanks to the collaboration between the municipal administration and the subsidiary Canturina Servizi Territoriali, reduces the opening hours, only in the morning. And today, if anything, the focus is on the Streptococcus test, which starting in April will be carried out throughout the day, during pharmacy opening hours, in the municipal pharmacies of Vighizzolo and via Mazzini. Not an alarming situation, but the cases, especially among nursery school children – and teachers – are multiplying, and thanks to the examination it becomes easy to identify the bacterium in the throat and, if the test is positive, prescribe antibiotics to allow a rapid patient improvement and protect others from contagion.