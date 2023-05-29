Home » Administrative in Spain, Popular Party first force in Madrid, according to polls
Administrative in Spain, Popular Party first force in Madrid, according to polls

Administrative in Spain, Popular Party first force in Madrid, according to polls

Surveys prepared by GAD3 for Spanish public television indicate that the Popular Party would be the first force in Madrid and would govern with an absolute majority both in the Community of Madrid – with between 70 and 72 deputies (the majority is 69) – and in the City Council of the capital, with a range from 28 to 30 seats (there are 29).

I Popular they would also be the first force in the Valencian Community, with up to 38 seats.

Il PP would also win in Aragon with 28 or 29 seats, but needs the extreme right (7-9 seats) to reach the 34 who guarantee the government.

Il PSOE could keep Castilla-La Manchawith a gap between 16 and 18 deputies (17 are necessary).

A BarcelonaSocialisti and BComú appear practically tied in the poll, with 10 directors each, but with Ada Colau slightly ahead.

