Adria, vandals enter the school gymnasium and smash everything

ADRIA (ROVIGO) – (G.Fra.) Vandals again in action in the city. After the tires cut to at least three cars in the night between Sunday and Monday in via Bocchi, unknown this time they have targeted the gymnasium of the Alessandro Manzoni middle school of the Adria 2 comprehensive school. During school hours, the gym is used by school groups, while in the afternoon it is managed by the basketball club Alba Basket 2015. «The Manzoni gym – informs the president of Alba Basket, Stefano Braga – in the night between Monday and Tuesday was the ground for an outburst by youngsters who could not find anything better to do than go in and smash everything. They entered through a panic door at the back of the gym: it was enough to push it a little for it to open. They rampaged through the lockers, destroying some of them. They then removed a defibrillator in use at the gym. The instrument was found in the morning, not far away, by a teacher, along the railway. They also took away some balls and sports material. «Since they tell me that part of the stolen material is scattered throughout the city – adds Braga – if someone finds something, let us know. Our association and also the school will be grateful to him.”

THE ESTIMATION OF DAMAGES

How much damage have you suffered? «Let’s say that between lockers and other things, it’s well over a thousand euros. However, we will only make an official estimate tonight (last night for the reader, ed.), after the inventory has been drawn up with our technicians». «I’m just saying – notes the president – that they didn’t come in to steal, since they didn’t even open the secretariat, where one could hypothesize they could find some money, but only to commit mischief. Furthermore, before leaving, they thought it well to unload a fire extinguisher, dirtying the floor with fire foam».

The Carabinieri are investigating the episode.

