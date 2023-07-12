Adrien Chabrier takes on the challenge of leading Sanofi’s General Medicine Unit in the COPAC region

Sanofi’s General Medicine Unit is dedicated to developing therapies and medicines for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, thrombosis, and cardiovascular diseases. Adrien Chabrier, the newly appointed general manager of this segment for the COPAC region (Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Central America, and the Caribbean) aims to lead initiatives that transform the practice of medicine through innovation and technology. Chabrier’s goal is to promote integrated and sustainable health systems focused on patient well-being.

Chabrier has been with Sanofi for six years and has contributed to the company’s pursuit of improving people’s lives through science. He has played various roles within the company and is now leading the global transformation of the General Medicine unit in the COPAC region. Sanofi has prioritized cardiometabolic diseases, including heart and blood vessel conditions and diabetes, and has developed treatments and therapeutic procedures for over 50 years. Chabrier emphasizes the importance of care, prevention, awareness, and technology-innovation synergy in providing high-quality solutions for the community.

Chabrier highlights the company’s commitment to strengthening the legacy of preventing and treating chronic diseases. The focus is on developing innovative medicines and therapeutic solutions that address the most urgent medical and social needs of millions of patients with these conditions. Additionally, they aim to contribute to the sustainability of health systems in the region.

Adrien Chabrier brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, with previous roles at Sanofi as the general manager of the Consumer Healthcare unit in Portugal, Spain, and the Iberian Zone. He also led the global transformation of the General Medicine unit before taking on the role of managing the COPAC region. Prior to joining Sanofi, Chabrier worked at Boehringer Ingelheim in various sales, marketing, business intelligence, and general management roles.

The General Medicine Unit at Sanofi is dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities, focusing on the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. With Adrien Chabrier leading the COPAC region, the company is set to continue its commitment to innovation and research in the pursuit of better healthcare outcomes.