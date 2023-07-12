Emergency landing of aircraft at Bengaluru Airport, the aircraft landed safely on the nose

Emergency landing of aircraft at Bengaluru Airport

The plane landed safely on the nose

Bengaluru: 12. July

An aircraft made an emergency landing at Bengaluru’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport on Tuesday after a technical problem with the landing gear. The fly-by-wire Premier 1A aircraft was on its way from HAL Airport to Bangalore International Airport. He was on the flight.

In a viral video on social media, it can be seen that the aircraft is landing on the runway of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport during an emergency landing. The front part of the aircraft was damaged. It is said that there were two pilots in the aircraft and there were no passengers on board.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA# issued an official statement saying that A Fly By Wire Premier 1A The plane VT-KBN Operating flight HAL# From Airport Bangalore ROUND While the air was involved in a turnback, the nose landing gear was inoperative after takeoff. However, the aircraft landed safely with the nose gear in the up position. There were two pilots on board, and no passengers. I was not on board. The video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows the plane landing safely on the runway.

According to the media Airturnback A situation where an aircraft turns back to land at the departure aerodrome without initially planning to do so. The most common cause of an ‘air turnback’ is an emergency or abnormal situation during or immediately after take-off. encountered, with the most common cause being engine failure.

Remember that 7 In July, a Vistara Air plane suffered a technical problem during a flight to Kolkata and returned safely to the national capital, Delhi. According to media reports, the operating flight of this plane UK 707 The engine of the had failed and it had excess 160 Passengers were on board.

A spokesperson for Delhi Vistara Air said in a statement that the Vistara flight from Delhi to Kolkata on July 7, shortly after take-off. UK 707 I detected a technical error.SOPs As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

