Bobi, a rafeiro from Alentejo

In recent years, the life expectancy of our canine friends has increased. On average it is 11 years. Often a little more for smaller dogs and a little less for bigger ones.Knowing this, it’s easy to fully appreciate how much– a breed whose average life expectancy is around 12-14 years – is an extraordinary dog. It has just been added to Guinness World Records like the oldest dog in the world

Bobi’s story is amazing. Because when it may have never come to this. In fact, he was born in Portugal at a time when there was no hesitation in killing unwanted puppies. That’s what Bobi’s mother’s owner did with her dog’s litter. Before realizing a few days later that he had simply forgotten one: Bobi…

According to his family, the secret of its longevity lies in healthy food and a peaceful life in the open air. Bobi thus dethrones an Australian Shepherd named Bluey, who died at the advanced age of 29 years and 5 months. But also Spike, a chihuahua who, at 23, had just won the title of oldest living dog in the world.

(Nathalie Mayer her Futura-Sciences of 02/10/2023)