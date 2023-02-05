Nayib Bukele’s government builds prison for 40,000 gang members as part of its war on escalating gang violence

El Salvador’s mega-prison, billed as “the largest in the Americas”, features a high level of security and promises harsh treatment for 40,000 gang members detained as part of a “war” declared on them by President Nayib Bukele .

Built in a rural valley a short distance from the impressive Chichontepec volcano, in Tecoluca, about 74 kilometers southeast of San Salvador, the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) is notable for its strict access controls.

The prison was built to hold some of the 62,975 gang members held under an emergency regime enacted by Congress at Bukele’s request, in response to an escalation in violence that left 87 people dead between December 25 and 27. Last March .

To build the prison, the State bought 166 hectares, 23 of which were used to build eight pavilions which are located within a perimeter delimited by a concrete wall 11 meters high and 2.1 kilometers long, protected by barbed wire electrified.

Registration and body scanner

To enter the prison, both inmates and security and administrative staff must reach the registration areas before passing through three fortified gates manned by security guards.

Each gang member arriving, as well as going through a body scanner, must register at an entrance area where they will take photos.

Authorities have not announced when the transfer of gang members to the mega-prison will begin.

To give the prison autonomy, the Salvadoran Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, said that two wells were dug, a water supply system of 600 cubic meters was installed, four cisterns and eight electrical substations were built.

To ensure electricity, the prison also has emergency fuel systems.

A sewage system was also built.

In front of the cell blocks there is a control room to operate the water and electricity systems so that inmates do not have the possibility to “manipulate” both services, explained the director of CECOT, who prefers to remain anonymous.

The pavilions have a curved roof which ensures natural ventilation for the inmates.

In the prison, built in the record time of seven months, 3,000 people worked and the works were supervised by a Mexican company.

Integral approach

Amnesty International on Friday expressed “its deep concern” about the new prison and called on Bukele to “change course” in his policy of mass arrests.

“Amnesty International has denounced a clear pattern of human rights violations as part of the current approach to public safety in El Salvador. The construction of this new prison could mean the continuity and escalation of these abuses,” said the organization on his Twitter account.

“Gang violence in the country must be tackled globally and guaranteeing the human rights of the entire population”, added Amnesty, which called on “the international community to act”.

100 inmates per cell

Each pavilion has a building area of ​​6,000 square meters, and in each of its 32 cells equipped with steel bars, “more than 100” members of the gang will be housed, Minister Rodríguez explained.

In each cell – about 100 square meters – the detainees have two sinks with running water for personal hygiene and two toilets.

Each cell also has sheet iron cabins without mattresses for 80 beds.

Also, in each pavilion are dark, windowless “punishment cells” that will be used with gang members for misconduct.

“No courtyards (…), recreational areas or conjugal spaces have been built,” so gang members will only leave the cell when they go to a room for their virtual judicial process.

This new prison will host the members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs, born in the streets of the American city of Los Angeles in the early 80s. The main activities of these groups consist in the extortion of individuals and businesses, hit men and drug dealing.

