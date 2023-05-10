Home » Cvijanović left the session of the Security Council Info
World

Cvijanović left the session of the Security Council Info

by admin
Cvijanović left the session of the Security Council Info

The Chairperson of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, left the session of the UN Security Council during the address of the High Representative for BiH, Kristijan Šmit.

“I left the session of the UN Security Council during Christian Šmit’s address, because he was not verified in the UN Security Council, because he continues to make an experiment out of BiH, placing himself above the democratically elected institutions, for which the Dayton Agreement did not give him a mandate. And the other day he stated: “I am the one who decides”, and I tell him that we are the ones who decide because the people elected us”, Cvijanović wrote on Instagram, along with a video of her leaving the session.

Cvijanović is in New York, where she will address the UN Security Council today during the debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Schmidt’s address was not attended by the heads of the permanent missions of Russia and China at the UN, who do not recognize him as a high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

See also  The Bezos brothers in space aboard New Shepard. Completed the trip in ten minutes

You may also like

Migrants and work, crossfire on the Meloni government...

Hasbulla in prison: here is the video of...

Giro d’Italia 2023 – Groves beats Milan in...

Austria banned TikTok | Info

A “home” is not a house, comic book...

Only fast not to break?Russia’s “myth-level” weapons have...

Argentina, acrobatic flight skims the crowd: tragedy avoided...

Bulgaria, EU commissioner Gabriel designated premier

Who are the journalists killed in Ukraine

Zaki case, absent judge: substitute appointed, hearing postponed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy