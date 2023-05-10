Introduced by Turkey Earthquake Rescue as a guide, the popularization of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction science into the campus activities

event site.Photo by Shi Yuanqi, a reporter from Southeast China Net

Southeast Net News, May 10th (our reporter Shi Yuanqi) “Students, this is a video taken by our team members when they went to Turkey to participate in the rescue this year.” “Earthquakes are ruthless, so we must learn correct and scientific methods of shock absorption.”… …On the afternoon of May 9, members of the Quanzhou Blue Sky Rescue Team walked into the Fifth Experimental Primary School in Licheng District to teach teachers and students the knowledge of self-help and mutual rescue.

May 12 this year is the 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day in my country. From May 6 to 12 is the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Publicity Week. Campus activities, do a good job in the publicity and education of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, and improve the awareness and ability of school teachers and students to face earthquake disaster risks.

“In the February earthquake in Turkey this year, six members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team from Quanzhou went to participate in the rescue. During the rescue process, they found that many victims died because they did not correctly grasp the knowledge of self-rescue and mutual rescue, so we invited the team members Summarize the cases discovered during the rescue, and enter the campus to teach teachers and students.” Zhang Fangqian, director of the Earthquake Office of Licheng District, told reporters.

What to do when the earthquake comes, what to do after the earthquake, where is the “triangle of life”… On the stage, Wang Miaohui, a member of the Quanzhou Blue Sky Rescue Team, turned into a teacher, breaking down the knowledge points into questions and “throwing” them to the students on site. High-frequency exchanges and interactions guide students to actively think about answering questions and help them better grasp relevant knowledge. Many students said frankly that seeing the Turkish rescue video played on the spot made them feel the strong destructive power of the earthquake, so they are more serious about learning self-help and mutual-rescue knowledge.

After listening to the class, 12-year-old student Xie Wenxi memorized the “10 things not to do in case of an earthquake”. “‘Don’t flee to the highway or street rashly’ and ‘don’t hide near the closet’ are things I didn’t know before.” Xie Wenxi said, and she will tell her family this knowledge when she goes back.

“The members of the Quanzhou Blue Sky Rescue Team summarized the real cases and taught them to the teachers and students of the school, which can not only enhance the awareness of earthquake prevention and escape, but also improve their emergency avoidance, self-rescue, self-protection and resilience, and also Effectively prevent the occurrence of disasters and reduce unnecessary non-earthquake injuries, and create a good safe living environment on campus.” Zhang Jiangfeng, the principal of the school, told reporters that the school will also carry out targeted and effective activities in the future, so that students can experience Enhance the awareness of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, and improve students’ ability of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction.

This week, Licheng District will also invite members of the Quanzhou Blue Sky Rescue Team to Licheng District Experimental Primary School, Quanzhou Licheng Primary School, Quanzhou Science and Technology Middle School, Quanzhou No. 7 Middle School and other schools to carry out activities of popularizing earthquake prevention and disaster reduction science in schools to improve the disaster risk of teachers and students in schools Prevention awareness and ability to reduce casualties caused by emergencies.