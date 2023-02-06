As expected, Arera has published January data on gas prices: a sharp drop of 34.2% . At this point we should expect an equally radical reduction of the various prices that are linked to the increase of this product. Let’s not delude ourselves, the market works differently: prices almost never fall. First of all because it takes time for this decrease to be assimilated, and secondly because the various players, once they have adjusted prices to the latest increases, are always reluctant to modify them downwards.

For this reason, when prices rise it is a tragedy which, especially in the case of energy products with repercussions on all other products, hardly tends to resize.

Governments, which are almost never directly responsible for these increases, should immediately intervene to prevent the flare-ups from spreading because, once everything has already happened, going back, apart from the specific product (and bills) everything is very harder. For this to happen, there must be governments that know how to govern by looking to the future and with the eyes and pockets of consumers. Not our case.