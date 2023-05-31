ADUC – Health – Article

Whatever the government says about it, it seems that the nation of Italy, and the nationalist spirit of love of country, does not exist. Inflation is always on the rise , even in an “irrational” way with respect to the performance of the sharply declining genre markets (energy which, on the other hand, is at +20.5% in retail). Situation that causes the prices of the shopping cart to grow by 11.3%, while also increasing all other goods and services which, obviously, are conditioned by the trend in energy prices.

The situation should make our government reflect, but it seems that this is not the case. On the contrary. In recent days, the president Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the conference “Nation and homeland”, recalled that her economic measures are inspired by the fact that the essence of human nature does not contemplate a world made up of separate, greedy and selfish individuals, but is made up of cohesive, generous, aware and open collective subjects to fit into the wider global context.

And while consumers are waiting for this nationalist and patriotic inspiration to pervade the spirits of all economic subjects, so that they can contribute to the common good, we are instead surrounded by “bad” individualists who, despite the fact that the prices of basic products such as energy are falling on all the international markets don’t give a damn and raise prices so as to compensate for the profits that had fallen in recent years.

The government, therefore, thinks about capitalizing on and makes its ideology explicit, while the rest of the world does otherwise. The government is building its own nationalist ideological fort (sovereignist as they say today) rather than reducing the damage of an economy that is doing badly all over the world but which, if some damage reduction is possible, is not applied in Italy: instead to reduce taxes for everyone and not just for some privileged categories, instead of taking charge, for example, of the tax burden of energy bills, the government expects the nationalist spirit to lead everyone to feel part of the homeland and reduce their profits and earnings to the common good. In short, a sort of tale of the twentieth century which, however, not only gives satisfaction to those who recite it but creates economic damage for everyone.

