If the limitation of guarantee foreseen in the general conditions of insurance is not written using particularly evident characters, it cannot be considered knowable; furthermore, if the limitation of the guarantee cannot be known, the effect is the same as provided for by article 1341 of the civil code, for an unfair clause, i.e. the ineffectiveness towards the party who has not prepared it.
Therefore, if the insurance company inserts liability limitation clauses in the general insurance conditions and does not use a particularly evident character, these clauses will be ineffective and will not be able to limit the insurance coverage.
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW